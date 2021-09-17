KRHC Booster Clinics Delayed

ALGONA—A local COVID-19 booster vaccine clinic planned for the end of September has been canceled due to recommendations issued by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The FDA and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) have not approved the booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for the general public. Plans for community booster clinics offered through Kossuth County Public Health are on hold for the time being. Guidance may change again, as both the FDA and ACIP continue to meet and discuss the approach and need for booster doses.

"We may be able to resume planning for these booster dose clinics soon, but it depends on whether the FDA and ACIP both believe this right direction to go. Our plans can change quickly related to their decisions, so always check the website or call Community Health for updates as they occur," said Lynzie Nilles, director of Kossuth County Public Health and Community Health and Hospice of Kossuth Regional Health Center.

"We are doing our best to keep people informed about the changes and recommendations that surround COVID-19 and the vaccine. Our goal is to deliver vaccine to those who want it and need it to protect themselves from serious health risks, while keeping up with current guidance. We understand that these changes can be frustrating and encourage you to reach out to us if you have questions," she said.

For those seeking a first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Community Health of Kossuth Regional Health is continuing to offer vaccine walk-in hours on Mondays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The booster has received approval for certain immunocompromised individuals, and booster doses for this specific target group will continue to be available locally by contacting Community Health at 515-295-4430.

For those seeking a flu shot this fall, Nilles says that both the flu and COVID-19 vaccine can be received at the same time.

"These two vaccines offer you protection against two different illnesses, and both are important, especially for those who have a high risk of complications from both," she said.

For more information visit www.krhc.com or call 515-295-2451.