K/PACEDC selected the BEST

Wed, 02/19/2020 - 4:05pm admin1
By: 
Alan Van Ormer

Bruce Hansen, vice president of business development for the Iowa Area Development Group (IADG), said Maureen Elbert and her staff have been a connecting point in the business community.

The comments came during a presentation of the Business Expansion and Strategic Trends (BEST) award to the Kossuth/Palo Alto County Economic Development Corporation (K/PACEDC) at Country Maid in West Bend Feb. 12.

Read all about it in the Feb. 20 Kossuth County Advance.

