K/PACEDC earns national award

The Kossuth/Palo Alto County Economic Development (K/PACEDC) is a 2017 NREDA Organization Excellence Award recipient.

K/PACEDC Executive Director Maureen Elbert received the award at the National Rural Economic Developers Association annual conference in San Antonio, Texas, Nov. 1-3. This is the first year for the award.

“It was quite an honor, especially since your peers within your professional arena were the ones that unknowingly nominated you!” We are the only organization in the State of Iowa who has received this award,” Elbert said in an email. “There were two levels of Organizational Excellence Awards given at the NREDA Conference. K/PACEDC was from the population of 10,000 in populous to 59,999. The next level was 60,000 and above.”

For more on this story, please see the Nov. 9 issue of Kossuth County Advance.