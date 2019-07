The Kossuth/Palo Alto County Economic Development Corporation holds its annual county-wide breakfast Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 7 a.m. at St. Michael's Parish Center in Whittemore.

This year's breakfast topic is Becoming a Better Leader: How to Overcome Life's Challenges to Live Focused Every Day. Returning as guest speaker is Holly Hoffman.

Read the whole story in the July 11 Kossuth County Advance.