Kossuth towns celebrating Independence Day

KOSSUTH COUNTY—COVID-19 may have impacted quite a bit for this summer’s plans, but some Fourth of July celebrations are still underway for the communities of Kossuth County.

Wesley: Stephanie Ricke, Wesley’s city clerk, touched on just how much value is placed on that community’s Fourth of July celebration: “The Fourth of July is such an important holiday, and this is our biggest fundraiser of the year.”

Get the details on all the towns in the June 25 Kossuth County Advance.