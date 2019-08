The Kossuth County Racing Hall of Fame will honor its 2019 class of inductees during the Kossuth County Fair.

The annual induction ceremony takes place during the fair races Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Kossuth County Ag & Motorsports Museum located on the fairgrounds in Algona at Highway 169 and Fair Street.

Find out who they are in the Aug. 1 Kossuth County Advance.