Kossuth native sets book signing

MESA, Ariz.—Diane T. Holmes will be at the Iowa Lakes Community College campus in Algona on Aug. 31 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. for a book signing featuring her novel “Two Sisters’ Secret.” She will have copies of her book available.

Diane is the daughter of Magnus and Rosalia Rahm. She was raised near St. Benedict and attended her first eight grades at the school there. She went to high school in Lu Verne where she met her husband, Lyell.

What's the book about? See the Aug. 12 Advance for details.