Kossuth COVID-19 Test Iowa site moves indoors

Beginning Oct. 27, those coming to the Test Iowa site for a COVID-19 test are asked to enter through Door L of Kossuth Regional Health Center, located on the east side of the hospital. Test Iowa hours are Monday through Friday from 1 to 2 p.m.

Please do not the main entrance of the hospital or clinic to access the Test Iowa site. Drive behind the hospital to the east side of the building, watch for signs to guide you and enter via Door L. Please stay six feet apart from others who may also be waiting for a test.

Individuals who wish to get tested at any Test Iowa site must first complete the online assessment at www.testiowa.com. After doing this, the individual will receive a unique identifying code that they will need to present at the appointment.

For an appointment at the Algona test site, individuals should call Kossuth County Public Health (Kossuth Regional Health Center Community Health) at 515-295-4430 after the online assessment is complete. Staff are available to answer calls and schedule appointments between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Those receiving a COVID-19 test through Test Iowa are asked to bring the barcode provided through the online assessment and wear a face mask.

Test Iowa operates separately from KRHC’s Respiratory Care Area. Please be sure you are going to the correct place and watch for signs directing you to the appropriate area.

For more information, go to krhc.com or call 515-295-2451.