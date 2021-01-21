Kossuth COVID-19 positivity rate highest in state

In late November and early December, the positivity rate of those tested for COVID-19 in Kossuth County was the highest in the state, topping out at more than 30 percent over a two-week period, meaning during that time, 3 in 10 people who were tested were discovered to be positive for the virus. The positivity rate declined to less than 12 percent in early January, but it has now bounced back to 25.4 percent, and that rate is the highest among all counties in Iowa. As of Thursday, of those tested over the past 14 days, 1 in 4 was discovered to be positive.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, since the opening of Test Iowa last spring, some 6,771 Kossuth County residents have been tested and 1,776 of those tests were positive. Of that total, 1,522 are listed as recovered.

Forty-four county residents have died from COVID-19, and of that total the virus is listed as the direct cause in 41 of the deaths. In the other three deaths, the virus was listed as a contributing factor.

Seven county residents are currently hospitalized wiht the virus.

The state's coronavirus website no longer lists any outbreaks at long term care facilities in the county.