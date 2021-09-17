Kossuth County split in half in proposed Senate district

ALGONA—Proposed new Iowa Senate district lines cut Kossuth County in half, placing Algona with Mason City and other parts of the county with the Iowa Great Lakes region. People can go to https://www.legis.iowa.gov/committees/publicHearings to sign up to make comments at a public hearing on the proposal. There are photos of the two proposed Senate districts that would involve Kossuth County. Hover on the photo and use the arrows to move from one to the other. There is also a pdf link below which you can use to see a state map of all of the proposed Senate districts. The decision is now up to the Legislature whether to approve the districts or not. If they are not approved, a second round of maps will be delivered by the Legislative Service Agency.