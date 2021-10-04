Kossuth County Sheriff's Office investigating three weekend deaths

Kossuth County Sheriff Roger Fisher issued a three-fold press release late Monday morning, Oct. 4, stating his office is investigating three weekend deaths.

The press releases stated:

On Oct. 2 at 12:48 p.m., the Kossuth County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call from 4906 110th Ave. (far northern Kossuth County) reporting a farming-related accident. The caller advised a man was struck in the head while working on a piece of equipment at a hog facility site at this address. EMS was paged from both Swea City and Lakota. Kossuth County deputies arrived at the scene, along with EMS, and determined the victim to be deceased. The Kossuth County Medical Examiner's Office also responded to the scene. The victim was Ryan Chad Adams, 37, Ledyard. The victim and another person were attempting to work on a manure pumnp when a piece of the equipment disengaged under pressure and struck the victim in the head. An autopsy will be performed at the State Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny.

On Oct. 3 at 2:41 a.m., the Kossuth County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call of a person lying on the shoulder of the roadway just north of the intersection of 20th Avenue (Iowa Highway 15) and 260th Street (about 4 miles north of U.S. Highway 18). The caller stated there was also a vehicle parked on the roadway. Fenton and Algona EMS responded to the scene as well as Kossuth County deputies. The victim was transported to the Kossuth Regional Health Center and was later pronounced dead. The cause of death is under investigation by the Kossuth County Sheriff's Office and the Kossuth County Medical Examiner's Office. The victim has been identified as Bradley Rolland Albertson, 39, of 203 280th St., Fenton. An autopsy will be performed at the State Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny to determine the cause of death. The case remains under investigation.

On Oct. 3 at 2:38 a.m., the Kossuth County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call reporting a person in need of medical attention in a corn field entrance north of Iowa Highway 9 on 130th Avenue (west of Ledyard). Swea City and Algona EMS were paged to the scene. Upon arrival, EMS determined that the person was deceased and called for the Kossuth County Sheriff's Office to respond. Investigation at the scene determined that the person had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and the Kossuth County Medical Examiner was called to assist in the investigation. The person was identified as Elijah Joshua Gelhaus, 29, 414 E. McGregor St., Algona. An autopsy will be performend at the State Medical Examiner's office in Ankeny.