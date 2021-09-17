Kossuth County remains in Fourth Congressional District under proposed reapportionment plan

ALGONA—Kossuth County would remain in a revised Fourth Congressional District under a proposed reapportionment map now under consideration by the Iowa Legislature. The new Fourth District would include 44 of Iowa's 99 counties and represent about a quarter of the population. It would stretch from the southwest corner of the state to some counties in northeast Iowa. People can go to https://www.legis.iowa.gov/committees/publicHearings to sign up to make comments at a public hearing on the proposal. There is a photo of the congressional districts proposed with this story. The decision is now up to the Legislature whether to approve the districts or not. If they are not approved, a second round of maps will be delivered by the Legislative Service Agency.