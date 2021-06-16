Kossuth County Historical Society honors Dorweiler ancestors; dedicates pocket park

ALGONA—The Kossuth County Historical Society dedicated the pocket park on the north side of the museum last Thursday, June 10. The pocket park was made possible with a grant from the Kossuth County Community Foundation and donations from the city of Algona, Ruby Thomas and everyone who purchased personal pavers.

Also, the society honored Paul Jr., Paul Sr. and Phillip Otto Dorweiler for significant contributions to the Historical Society as well as the community, and their family members were present to receive the honors.

