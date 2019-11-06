Home / Home

Kossuth County GOP hears from congressional candidates

Wed, 11/06/2019 - 2:30pm admin1
By: 
Robert M. Roberson

The Kossuth County Republicans held a fundraiser at the Wesley Community Center Sunday, in part to honor veterans.

The event featured Republican speakers, including candidates attempting to unseat U.S. Rep. Steve King, a fellow Republican. Rep. King spoke at the event, as did those running for his seat – Randy Feenstra, Steven Reeder, Bret Richards and Jeremy Taylor.

Read the complete story in the Nov. 7 Kossuth County Advance.

