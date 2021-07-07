KOSSUTH COUNTY FAIR PREVIEW: Tom Henry was dedicated to kids

ALGONA—Tom Henry is being honored this year posthumously by the Kossuth County fair board for the many years he spent volunteering his time and energy to the Kossuth County Fair, 4-H and the kids who participated in the livestock shows. Henry believed that 4-H and raising livestock was as important to learning responsibility as anything and instilled that in his children.

Berl Priebe was president of the Kossuth County Fair Board when Henry first joined it. Henry succeeded Priebe as president after six years and remained in that role until 2006. All together Henry was on the fair board for 28 years.

