KOSSUTH COUNTY FAIR PREVIEW: Open classes for everything

ALGONA—Whether you have entered open class divisions for many years at the Kossuth County Fair or you are a first year participant, there is surely an open class department: culinary, textile, quilting, garden, agriculture, horticulture, floriculture or photography, that will match your talents.

After not having open class divisions in the above departments at the Kossuth County Fair in 2020 due to the pandemic, Jean Kent and Deb Specht are both hoping there are a lot of open class entries at this year’s fair.

See the full story in the July 22 Advance.