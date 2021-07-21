KOSSUTH COUNTY FAIR PREVIEW: Kramer helps 4-H’ers with projects

ALGONA—The Clover Kids listened intently for the next step from 4-H’er Evelyn Kramer as she walked them step by step through how to make a dragonfly stencil art project. On this particular day, Kramer was teaching the kids three different art projects: string art, Fourth of July cans and dragonfly stencil art.

Kramer, 14, of Algona, this summer conducted workshops at the extension office to help kids make projects they could take to the 2021 Kossuth County Fair.

