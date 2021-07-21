KOSSUTH COUNTY FAIR PREVIEW: Fair features tasty temptations

ALGONA—If you’re looking forward to fair food, the Kossuth County fair will offer a variety of tasty treats to tempt your palette. You will find some long-standing favorites as well as some new ones.

Tracy’s tasty treats owned by Bob and Tracy Knutson have been coming to the Kossuth County Fair for so long they have lost count of how many years it has been. Some of their most popular fair food items on the menu have been cheese curds, grilled pork chops, philly steaks, huge trays of french fries and mini donuts.

