KOSSUTH COUNTY FAIR PREVIEW: Does Kossuth County have state's oldest grandstand?

ALGONA—The Kossuth County Fair will provide a wide variety of entertainment this year and some of it will be in front of the 90-year-old grandstand. How long a grandstand should survive will partially depend on how well it’s built and a 90-year run is a credit to the builders and the investors who wouldn’t settle for anything mediocre.

1930—In June of 1930 the Algona Community Club started canvassing Algona businessmen and investors offering interest-bearing certificates issued by the fair association to raise funds to build the new grandstand at the fairgrounds. The certificates offered a 6 percent interest rate making investors easy to find. At the time the value of the fairgrounds including the buildings, equipment, halls, barns and 33 and 1/2 acres of land, was valued at $50,000. There were no liabilities and no debts hanging over or affecting the land. The cost of the new grandstand was estimated to be $14,000. By the time the grandstand was completed it cost $18,000. Certificates sold came to $16,000 and the fair association covered the remainder. The old grandstand was more than 20 years old at this time.

