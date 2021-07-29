KOSSUTH COUNTY FAIR PREVIEW: Countdown to the Fair

ALGONA—It’s almost here. In less than three days the Kossuth County Fairgrounds will be filled with 4-H’ers ready to showcase their fair entries. A lot of planning and hard work goes into each project and with last year’s fair taking on a unique look due to the pandemic, everyone is eager for the 2021 fair to begin.

Whether they are stepping into the show ring to exhibit an animal or conducting a working exhibit, there will be plenty of 4-H talent on display at this year’s fair.

Fenton Forwards 4-H Club leader Judi Bruhn said her club hopes to be back to some normalcy this year with conference judging, project displays, and livestock shows. They still strive to be careful when they are together using sanitizer and being mindful of others.

“We are very excited to be back to celebrate our 4-H year and to showcase our projects that we have all worked on. After not being able to work with so many people in the community, our club is excited to be back in person. We do a lot of community service projects and so many of our members participate in helping and serving others so that was really hard for our club to be active when you need to shut down,” said Bruhn.

