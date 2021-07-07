Home / Home

KOSSUTH COUNTY FAIR PREVIEW: 50 years of broadcasting memories

Wed, 07/07/2021 - 3:25pm admin1
By: 
Kim Wegener

ALGONA— This year’s Kossuth County Fair was already going to be a special one for Al Lauck, farm director and account executive at KLGA radio, as he is marking 50 years of live broadcasting from the fairgrounds in 2021. 

Now the fair will be even more special for Lauck as he has been chosen to receive recognition by the Kossuth County Fair Board as a fair honoree. 

 

Read the full story in the July 8 Advance print edition.

