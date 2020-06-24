KOSSUTH COUNTY—It will look different than past years, but the Kossuth County Fair is a go. The fair board voted on Sunday evening, June 21, to hold the county fair tentatively, Tuesday, Aug. 3 through Saturday, Aug. 8.

“We’re working with Extension to try to move some of our 4-H shows forward,” said Morgan Muller, a fair board member. “It might look different with the 4-H schedule this year. We’re trying to move things forward whether starting the weekend before or that Monday. The livestock show schedule will probably not look like it has in the past.”

Get the details in the June 25 Kossuth County Advance.