Kossuth County crash fatal to Minnesota woman

A Minnetonka, Minn., woman died when the motorcycle on which he was a passenger blew a tire and crashed on U.S. Highway 169 north of Lakota at 3:50 p.m. Monday, July 13.

According to a report from Kossuth County Deputy Will Summers, Alfred Paul Mueller, 50, of Kimball, Minn., was driving a 2002 Harley Davidson northbound. He was passing a cement truck at approximately 470th Street at a high rate of speed. The rear tire blew out as the motorcycle re-entered the northbound lane. The driver fought for control for roughly 460 feet before the bike contacted the road and skid an additional 59 feet. While awaiting an air ambulance, Lakota EMS treated Leah Michelle Axelson, 47, the passenger, but she died before the helicopter arrived. Mueller was taken by ambulance to United Hospital District in Blue Earth, Minn. The report said neither of the riders were wearing protective equipment.

Damage to the motorcycle was listed at $1,000.