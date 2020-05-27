Kossuth County COVID-19 case count rises to 14

UPDATE: TUESDAY, JUNE 2, 2 p.m.:

More testing is resulting in the discovery of more people with the COVID-19 coronavirus in Kossuth County. As of mid-day Tuesday, 423 residents had been tested and 14 were positive for the virus. The state of Iowa lists three local residents as recovered. No local deaths have yet been attributed to the virus.

UPDATE: THURSDAY, MAY 28, 4 p.m.:

The Iowa COVID-19 website reported this afternoon that Kossuth County now has 9 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus. As of 10:30 a.m., there had been 372 Kossuth County residents tested with 9 positive cases. Three people were confirmed recovered. No deaths had been reported.

RELEASE FROM WEDNESDAY, MAY 27:

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Kossuth County Public Health have identified 1 additional case of COVID-19 in the county; bringing Kossuth County's total of positive cases up to 8. The new case falls into the 41-60-year-old age group; the person is at home recovering.

The important thing to focus on is that our numbers have not increased by leaps and bounds. We know that as more testing occurs, we may see that number grow, but on the whole Kossuth County has seen very few cases.

“We appreciate everything local people have done to continue safe and healthy habits to reduce the spread of illness. It all makes a difference. We also continue to remind residents to take preventive measures to slow the spread of this virus,” said Kossuth County Public Health Director Lynzie Nilles. “It’s important for everyone to stay home as much as possible and to practice social distancing – this simply means to stay away from groups of people, and to keep a 6-foot distance from other individuals.”

Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever (100.4 or greater) and shortness of breath. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, you should call your health care provider before going into the office. The provider may have special instructions for you and will determine if you should be tested.

All residents should:

Stay home as much as possible. Leave only for essential errands like groceries or getting medication. When you run these errands, send only one person from the household, if possible.

Stay home when even mildly ill (the kind of illness that normally wouldn’t prevent you from your everyday activities)

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your elbow/upper arm.

Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

For up-to-date information on COVID-19, visit the IDPH webpage at https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus and follow the department on Facebook at @IowaDepartmentOfPublicHealth and on Twitter at @IAPublicHealth. You can also follow Kossuth County Emergency Management and/or KEPT on Facebook for local information.