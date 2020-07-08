Kossuth County COVID-19 case count up to 68

UPDATED: Monday, July 20, 11:30 a.m.: The number of COVID-19 cases in Kossuth County is 68 as of today, an increase of six in the last two days. Thirty have recovered. There have been 1,627 tests. There have been no deaths.

UPDATED: Saturday, July 18, 3 p.m.: The number of COVID-19 cases in Kossuth County is 62 as of today. Thirty have recovered. There have been 1,554 tests. There have been no deaths.

UPDATED: Thursday, July 16, 11 a.m.: The number of COVID-19 cases in Kossuth County is 58 as of today. Twenty-seven have recovered. There have been 1,516 tests. There have been no deaths. The case number is more than double from two weeks ago.

UPDATED, Saturday, July 11, 5 p.m.: The number of COVID-19 cases in Kossuth County is 42 as of today. Twenty-four have recovered. There have been 1,344 tests.

UPDATED, Friday, July 10, 1 p.m.: The number of COVID-19 cases in Kosuth County is 39 as of today. Twenty-four have recovered. There have been 1,290 tested.

ALGONA—The number of diagnosed COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Kossuth County stood at 36 as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 7. That was an increase of four cases in seven days. The state’s COVID-19 website said 1,263 tests have been done in the county, 23 people have recovered and there have been no deaths.

Around the area, Dickinson County had 266 cases, Emmet County had 88 cases, Clay County had 134 cases, Palo Alto County had 41 cases, Buena Vista County had 1,715 cases and 11 deaths, Pocahontas County had 97 cases and one death, Webster County had 245 cases and two deaths, Humboldt County had 55 cases and one death, Hamilton County had 189 cases and one death, Hardin County had 77 cases, Wright County had 386 cases and one death, Franklin County had 92 cases, Hancock County had 55 cases and one death, Cerro Gordo County had 184 cases and one death, Winnebago had 29 cases, and Worth County had 20 cases.