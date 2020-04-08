Kossuth County Community Foundation offers COVID-19 grants to nonprofits

KOSSUTH COUNTY—Nonprofits may now apply for grants from the Kossuth County COVID-19 Disaster Response Fund with the Kossuth County Community Foundation (KCCF), an affiliate of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa (CFNEIA).

Nonprofits serving Kossuth County that are providing basic needs services and/or working with individuals and families who have been disproportionately impacted by the public health and economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic are encouraged to apply.

Information and the simple online application can be found at www.cfneia.org/kossuthcovidgrants.

