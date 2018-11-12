Kossuth County Community Foundation grant applications due Jan.

Grant applications can now be submitted to the Kossuth County Community Foundation. The deadline to submit applications is Jan. 15. Grants are awarded to projects in the following areas: art and culture, community betterment, education, environment, health, historic preservation and human service.

The online grant application may be found on the community foundation’s website at www.kossuthccf.org. Grant recipients will be announced in March.

