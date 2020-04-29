Kossuth County businesses following guidelines

Misinformation can easily circulate in communities during a crisis. So it is with the current COVID-19 pandemic. Rumors about positive cases and employees being sent home from work due to possible symptoms of the coronavirus have been topics of conversations in Kossuth County the last couple of weeks. There is no grain of truth to these rumors, according to the Kossuth County Public Health Department and Kossuth County Emergency Management.

Kossuth County has had only one positive case of the novel coronavirus, which was reported in late March. Dave Penton, Kossuth County Emergency Management coordinator, said the Iowa Department of Public Health will report any positive cases to the Kossuth County Public Health Department. At the same time, Penton will receive the information via the Department of Homeland Security.

