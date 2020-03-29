Kossuth, Algona economic development officials provide info about state grants, deferrals

ALGONA—State and local economic development officials are providing services to Kossuth County small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and that includes the Kossuth/Palo Alto County Economic Development Corporation (K/PACEDC) and the Algona Area Chamber of Commerce.

The release said K/PACEDC has taken measures to provide critical services to area businesses. Maureen Elbert, executive director of the organization, said the office website now has a COVID-19 link from where business owners can find needed resources. K/PACEDC is also posting information on financial assistance programs on its Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn sites. The release said the office has fielded questions about unemployment benefits, too.

“We hope our communities will lead their businesses and community residents to programs that can assist them in this time of uncertainty,” Elbert said.

Vicki Mallory, executive director of the Algona Area Chamber of Commerce, said the Chamber emailed area businesses a link to the relief grant and tax deferral websites. She said the form served two purposes by providing an application for a relief grant for businesses employing between 2 and 25 workers and providing an application for tax deferrals for all businesses regardless of employee count.

“Businesses can use this tool to prepare information to complete an online form in one visit,” Mallory said. This includes gathering e-documents to attach to the application.

A webinar was held last week. You can link to that at https://meet.lync.com/sba123/tdlentel/FKK1FR1Y. An audio version is available at 202-764-1264 and punching the webinar’s ID number, which is 480330157#

The press release also provided the following information:

• The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) issued a disaster declaration for Iowa, effective Jan. 31, which allows small businesses to to apply for low-interest support loans, following a request from Gov. Kim Reynolds.

• Gov. Reynolds on March 23 announced a new Iowa Small Business Relief program to provide financial assistance to small businesses and tax deferrals to businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. More information is available at the Iowa Economic Development Authority website.