Klobuchar calls out Trump in Algona

Thu, 01/02/2020 - 2:00pm admin1
By: 
Robert M. Roberson

Democratic presidential candidate and Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar made a scheduled campaign stop at Miller's Sports Bar and Gril in Algona on Friday, Dec. 27.

The stop was the penultimate of Klobuchar's 99-county tour of Iowa, a feat she considered common due to her history of campaigning. Klobuchar offered a perspective on President Donald Trump and talked about how she's run her campaign.

Read the complete story in the Jan. 2 Kossuth County Advance.

