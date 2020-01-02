Klobuchar calls out Trump in Algona

Democratic presidential candidate and Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar made a scheduled campaign stop at Miller's Sports Bar and Gril in Algona on Friday, Dec. 27.

The stop was the penultimate of Klobuchar's 99-county tour of Iowa, a feat she considered common due to her history of campaigning. Klobuchar offered a perspective on President Donald Trump and talked about how she's run her campaign.

Read the complete story in the Jan. 2 Kossuth County Advance.