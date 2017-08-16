KFC sold to ZAK Family Foods

It is official. Kentucky Fried Chicken and Long John Silvers in Algona is under new ownership. Bright and early on Wednesday morning, Aug. 9, Jason Zakaras, owner of ZAK Family Foods took over the fast food establishment with a vision of creating a family atmosphere, great quality food and service.

“I plan on continuing the operation here and I am really excited about the opportunity of growing KL (KFC and Long John Silvers) here in town,” stated Zakaras. “It just seems like a great fit.”

Customers can expect to notice a few changes in the restaurant over time, mentioned Zakaras. This will include making food packaging more standardized, serving the food in boxes and not on plates, thereby reducing costs and making the food items cheaper for customers.

KFC and LJS changes will also extend to staffing. Zakaras is planning on retaining current employees who wish to continue their employment under the new ownership meanwhile hiring additional staff to keep the restaurant running efficiently throughout the day with speed and accuracy.

Jillian Kaspar will be the point person at the Algona restaurant as the new general manager, moving to Algona from an assistant manager position at another ZAK Family Foods location.

For more on this story, please see the Aug. 17 issue of Kossuth County Advance.