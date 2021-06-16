Kenny Krapp retires in June after 44 years with Kemco Tires

ALGONA—Kenny Krapp has lots of good memories of the generations of people he has had the opportunity to meet through his more than four decades of ownership of Kemco Tires Inc.

Krapp is retiring in June having sold his share of the company to the current co-owner since 1998, Dave Golwitzer.

See the full report in the June 17 print edition of the Advance. Subscribe by calling 515-295-3535 or get single copies for $1.50 on newsstands starting June 16.