Kemna Auto Group purchases Motor Inn in Algona

Kemna Auto Group, the areas premier provider of Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac Vehicles, announced today the acquisition of Motor Inn of Algona. Motor Inn of Algona has provided, Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram and Jeep products in the Algona area for over 20 years.

In a press release, Kemna Auto Group stated: "The acquisition of these franchises includes plans to build a new facility at the Kemna Auto Center Location of 617 Hwy 18th West, Algona Iowa. This facility will include a new showroom for Ford and a showroom for all CDJR vehicles. Included with the facility will be a new Kemna Quick Lube facility providing a 20-minute oil changes with no appointment necessary. The facility will be separate from the current GM Facility and will operate as a standalone sales facility for Ford and CDJR products. While the facility is being constructed Kemna Auto Center will operate the Ford and CDJR franchises in the same location 1107 North Main St. Algona, Iowa for a period of time. It is our expectation by early summer the new facility will be ready."

For more information on this story, please see the Dec. 3 Kossuth County Advance.