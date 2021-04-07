KCSO releases name of man who died in wake of incident in Swea City

The Kossuth County Sheriff's Office issued the following press release after 3 p.m. Wednesday:

Swea City incident from Saturday, April 3, 2021

On April 3, 2021, the Kossuth County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at Howard and third Avenue East in Swea City for a person unconscious and injured. The person was transported to Fairmont Hospital and transferred to St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, Minn.

The victim received a head injury after being involved in a physical altercation with another person. As a result of this injury, the victim has passed away on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital.

The victim is Casey Matthew Tobin, age 41, 208 Howard ST., Swea City.

The Minnesota Medical Examiner's Office in Rochester will be conducting an autopsy and assisting the Kossuth County Sheriff's Office in this case. The investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the altercation between the victim and another person. No other details will be released until the investigation is concluded.

-Kossuth County Sheriff