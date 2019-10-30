KCEMS plans to meet with local EMS services

The Kossuth County EMS board (KCEMS) met last Wednesday at the Kossuth County Law Enforcement Center to discuss how to approach the 10 towns that have independent EMS services about consolidating into a single, countywide EMS service.

After a series of meetings that began in August with the hope of finding ways to better fund ambulance services in the county, the KCEMS board turned toward a countywide EMS service rather than a system.

Read the complete story in the Oct. 31 Kossuth County Advance.