KCCF distributing $127,072 to local organizations

KOSSUTH COUNTY—The Kossuth County Community Foundation (KCCF) announced $127,072 in grant funding to 22 projects of organizations serving Kossuth County as part of its 2020 grant cycle.

The grant decisions were determined prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on communities and nonprofits. Nonprofits receiving grants may choose to shift funding to general operating support in response to this public health and economic crisis. The Community Foundation will discuss decisions with nonprofits on a one-on-one basis.

“The Kossuth County Community Foundation is proud to partner with these nonprofits who are making a difference in our local communities,” said Louie Bormann, chair of the KCCF governing committee. “While the Community Foundation is not able to hold its annual award celebration at this time due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus, grant checks will be mailed and we look forward to seeing the impacts in Kossuth County.”

