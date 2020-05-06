KCCF announces $7,000 in disaster aid

The Kossuth County COVID-19 Disaster Response Fund, a fund of the Kossuth County Community Foundation, has awarded three grants totaling $7,000 to organizations providing basic needs services and/or working with individuals and families who have been disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizations receiving the three grants are as follows: Bancroft Daycare, COVID-19 Operations Support, $1,750; Kossuth County, Emergency Management Systems Response, $1,750; and Kossuth County Emergency Management, Emergency Operations Center Relocation, $3,500.

