WESLEY—Melissa Johnson will serve as Wesley’s mayor through Nov. 2, when a newly elected mayor is elected.

Johnson’s appointment was made at the Monday, Sept. 13, meeting of the Wesley City Council. Vahn Schumacher resigned as the city’s mayor in August.

Also, the Kossuth County Sheriff's Office is going to place security cameras in the community.

