For a while, Joe and JoAnn Harren wondered if their dream of opening J&J Custom Meats would come true. It did on Friday, Dec. 6 when a ribbon cutting ceremony officially opened the meat locker on the west end of Whittemore's main street.

"There was a process getting everything built and going," said Joe Harren. "We're excited."

