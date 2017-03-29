Jewelry Party helps fight cancer

People flocked to the Kossuth Regional Health Center on Thursday, March 23. No great tragedy or illness occurred in the area causing people to flood the building. Instead, the CARES Committee of KRHC held its annual spring $5 Jewelry Party. The party was held in the cafeteria dining area and conference rooms, from 10 a.m.—5:30 p.m.

Proceeds from this party are benefitting Relay for Life—the largest fundraising event with the American Cancer Society to save lives from cancer, unite communities and celebrate those who are battling cancer, had cancer or were impacted by cancer in any way.

Shelly Harms, CARES Committee member said she came up with the idea 10 years ago when she began working at KRHC. Harms was opening mail when she came across a piece that caught her eye, advertising Masquerade $5 Jewelry Fundraising. At first she was skeptical of the fundraising program but it told of an area hospital, Mercy Medical Center—North Iowa in Mason City that recently held one of its fundraisers.

