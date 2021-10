ALGONA—Dede Jacobusse of Algona feels incredibly blessed to be a breast cancer survivor.

With October designated as National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Jacobusse stresses the importance of doing self exams and getting mammograms.

Dr. Alan Hjelle at the Kossuth Regional Health Center diagnosed her breast cancer and all her tests were done at KRHC.

See the full story in the Oct. 21 Advance.