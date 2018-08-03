It's Fair Time!!!

Preparing for the Kossuth County Fair never gets old for Judi Bruhm, one of the leaders of the Fenton Forwards 4-H group. She and others were at the fairground on Saturday putting together their booth, which included a static exhibit featuring food, personal development and home improvement.

“Everybody’s excited,” she said. “They have been putting in long hours and late nights.”

“Passport to Adventure” is this year’s theme for the 4-H clubs and FFA groups. Fenton Forwards are using a luggage concept to show what they did throughout the year.



