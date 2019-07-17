Home / Home

ITC Midwest says new transmission line complete

Wed, 07/17/2019 - 2:12pm admin1
Ledyard to Colby section last finished

Following years of planning and construction, ITC Midwest announced July 16 that it has completed a major new, high-voltage electric transmission line.

"MVP 4 is one of 17 Multi-Value Projects approved by the Midcontinent Independent System Operator to provide access to low-cost electricity generation, improve reliability and efficiency, and expand access to renewable energy throughout the Midwest," a company press realease said.

Read the complete story in the July 18 Kossuth County Advance.

