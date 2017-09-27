Italian restaurant coming to Algona

ALGONA — After at least two years, the building that housed Bodacious and Godfathers Pizza will now house Napoli’s Italian Restaurant.

Tony Avdiu, who also owns Napoli’s Italian Restaurant in Fort Dodge, hopes to have the building open by Thanksgiving, if not earlier.

“This is going to be a new venture,” said Avdiu, who has owned the Fort Dodge location for the past year. “Algona needs an Italian restaurant. There is nothing here.”

