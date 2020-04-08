It should start looking like planting season

KOSSUTH COUNTY—April is here, and many farmers and producers will soon be ready to plant corn and soybeans.

“Right now, probably all of their planting plans are finished,” said Trae Hestness, regional manager for the Iowa Farm Bureau. “They are all geared up and ready to go. They are working on planters. They are working on cultivators. They are getting everything ready for that switch to turn on.”

Hestness said farmers and producers are not sure how this year will turn out, and it is not necessarily because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) that has closed down the region and the country.

“There are so many moving parts to this,” Hestness said. “There are the renewable fuels waivers. When you throw coronavirus into it, you don’t know where things are going to fall. There is really a lot of stress going on in the ag world.”

