ISG reps discuss ITC drainage tile mapping

Employees of ISG, an architecture and engineering firm, visited the Kossuth County Board of Supervisors last week to go over the mapping of drainage tilse that cross easement of the ITC Midwest power line.

Ivan Droessler, ISG civil engineer, and Nick Foertsch, construction administrator, visited the board July 16. ISG was tasked with locating drainage tiles for ITC Midwest so that its operations might not damage them.

