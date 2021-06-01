IPIB says county board meeting wasn't illegal, but comments were misleading

DES MOINES—On a 6-3 vote, the Iowa Public Information Board (IPIB) dismissed an open meetings complaint filed by Tracy Carlson of Whittemore against the Kossuth County Board of Supervisors.

Both Carlson and Kossuth County Attorney Todd Holmes, representing the county board, spoke at the May 20 meeting, which was held electronically.

Although the board of supervisors was not found to have violated the state’s open meetings law, the final dismissal order issued by the IPIB provided guidance to the county board in light of Carlson’s allegations.

See the full story in the June 3 Kossuth County Advance.

You can listen to the portion of the meeting dealing with Kossuth County by clicking on the accompanying audio file. The pertinent portion begins at about the 42-minute mark and concludes about 20 minutes later. Just click on the file and use your computer's audio player.