Iowa Utilities Board schedules Summit Carbon pipeline info meeting at Lakota

LAKOTA—A meeting will be held here to inform the public about a potential carbon capture project that will include Kossuth County.

A notice is being published by Summit Carbon Solutions, which is proposing to build a new carbon capture and storage project. In its announcement, Summit Carbon Solutions stated: “The proposed project, Midwest Carbon Express, will capture carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions that otherwise would be emitted into the atmosphere from ethanol plants, compress the captured emissions, and transport it through a pipeline to North Dakota where it will be permanently and safely stored underground in deep geologic storage locations."

See the full report and other meeting locations in the Sept. 2 Advance.