Iowa Lakes trustees visit Algona campus, Tietz Entrepreneurial Center

ALGONA—The Iowa Lakes Community College Board of Trustees received an update on the Tietz Entrepreneurial Center when it met Tuesday, July 20, on the Algona campus.

Theresa Waechter, Algona campus supervisor, provided an update and introduced the employees.

“The Algona campus of Iowa Lakes Community College became an official test site for HiSET in January 2021. We have had several students who have taken advantage of the program offered at Iowa Lakes and our test site,” said Waechter.

