Iowa Lakes tech 3D prints face shields

ESTHERVILLE—The Iowa Lakes Engineering Technology program is partnering with Rick Ayres, Lakes Marketing and Print; Adam Perry, band director at Sioux Central Schools; and other businesses, individuals, and schools to help combat the shortage of personal protective equipment for health care professionals who are on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic in the Iowa Lakes District and throughout northwest Iowa.

Together, they are creating 3D printed personal protective equipment and ear savers for health care facilities. While the project was initially started by Perry and Ayres, the group has grown to include more than 23 3D printers.

